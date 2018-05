Church Women celebrating Friendship Day

Church Women United is celebrating Friendship Day with a luncheon Friday, May 4, 11 a.m., at First Christian Church’s Winesett Community Building, 524 N. Jefferson Ave., Pulaski.

The theme is “Reaching for Wholeness – In Gratitude for God’s Presence.” The guest speaker is from Medi-Home Health’s Hospice care. “Feed My Lambs” ministry to children at Jordan’s Chapel UMC also is being recognized.

A covered dish luncheon follows. Everyone is invited.

Written by: Editor on May 1, 2018.

