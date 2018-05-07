Church offering public access to multipurpose activity center

By Bob Thomas

RADFORD — With a formal ribbon cutting sponsored by the Radford Chamber of Commerce, First United Methodist Church this week announced plans to make its new All-Purpose Community Center and Gymnasium available for wide usage, beyond just church membership and youth.

Back in May 2016, the Administrative Board voted to erect a family life center to be connected to the rear of the current church building. On Sept. 16, 2016, an official groundbreaking ceremony took place. The center was officially dedicated in September 2017.

