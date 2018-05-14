Charles Douglas ‘Tooter’ Quesenberry

Charles Douglas “Tooter” Quesenberry, age 78, of Pulaski, Va., passed away Thursday, May 10, 2018, at Highland Ridge Rehab Center in Dublin, Va.

Born April 4, 1940, in Pulaski, Va., he was the son of the late Charlie Thomas Quesenberry Jr. and Gracie Lou Tabor Quesenberry.

He is survived by his brothers, Emmett Lee and Barbara Quesenberry of Dublin, Va., and William “David” and Ann Quesenberry of Newbern, Va., and nieces and nephews.

Funeral services are 2 p.m., Tuesday, May 15, at Bower Funeral Home-Chapel, Pulaski, Va., with Pastor Jerry Collins officiating. Interment follows at Hufford Cemetery, Pulaski, Va.

The family is receiving friends Tuesday, from 1 p.m. until the 2 p.m. service time at the funeral home. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com.

Bower Funeral Homes, Pulaski, Va., is handling arrangements for the family.

