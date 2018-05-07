Celebrating National Day of Prayer

Christina Day/SWT

Pulaski County residents, pastors and believers gathered Thursday at Emmanuel Christian Bookstore in Pulaski to participate in the National Day of Prayer. The day was originally created in 1952 by a joint resolution of Congress that was signed into law by President Harry S. Truman. In 1988 that law was unanimously amended by both the House and Senate and signed into law by President Ronald Reagan, designating the first Thursday of May as the official National Day of Prayer. The original intent of the day was to have people gather to pray for our nation, our leaders and our centers of influence to help bring unity and peace to our country. According to Debbie Ayers, manager of the store, the nationally recognized scripture for the day is Ephesians 4:3. “Make every effort to keep the UNITY of the Spirit through the bond of peace.”

Written by: Editor on May 7, 2018.

