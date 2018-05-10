Celebrating 40 years: FAC names gallery after founding board member

She helped found the board of directors for Fine Arts Center for the New River Valley (FAC) four decades ago. Now, late artist Edna B. Love is being memorialized with the naming of the Center’s gallery in her honor.

FAC kicked off its 40th Anniversary celebration with the naming of Edna B. Love Gallery. The gallery currently houses 150 pieces of art, making up FAC’s permanent collection, on display through May.

The permanent collection contains artworks dating from the late 1800s to present, but the newest piece, “Three Loves: Mother, Daughter, Granddaughter/Niece,” by Joni Pienkowski, was a gift to the center from Love’s children.

