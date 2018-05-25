Bond reduced for alleged ‘spear’ wielder

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

“He literally brought a knife to a fist fight,” a prosecutor said Tuesday of a man accused of interjecting himself, and a “makeshift spear,” into a fight in March.

James William Steensland, 19, of Fairlawn, appeared in Pulaski County Circuit Court Tuesday morning, requesting a $2,500 secured bond set by a lower court April 9 be reduced. Defense attorney Spencer Rygas asked for a personal recognizance bond in place of a secured bond.

Steensland was arrested March 30 on charges of attempted unlawful wounding and misdemeanor assault. He will have been jailed four months when a preliminary hearing is held in general district court July 30.

