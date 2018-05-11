Bomb claim shuts down I-77 Thursday

CARROLL COUNTY — All north and southbound lanes of Interstate 77 were shut down for about two hours Thursday when a motorist stopped for speeding claimed her ex-husband planted a bomb in her car.

Corp. Jake Worrell of Carroll County Sheriff’s Office stopped the 48-year-old Indiana woman’s Chevrolet Camaro around 10:55 a.m. Thursday. Carroll County Sheriff John Gardner said the woman was pulled over at the 17-mile marker for allegedly driving 99 mph in a 65 zone.

The interstate was shut down, and some traffic re-routed, when the woman told Worrell she was “going that speed because her ex-husband had placed a bomb in her trunk and was following her down the interstate,” Gardner said in a press release. He noted the woman indicated she was hoping Virginia law enforcement would stop her so they could look for the bomb.

