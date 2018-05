Attempted murder charged in manhunt

Two counts of attempted murder are among charges filed Tuesday against a Pulaski man who was the subject of a four-hour manhunt last week.

Pulaski Police Department also charged Lardadian Javon Banian, 25, with two counts of shooting at an occupied vehicle and one count of using a firearm in the commission of a felony, according to Officer Megan Jennings.

