Anderson Memorial to host Daily Bread benefit

On the afternoon of May 20, musical talent from around the community will come together at Anderson Memorial Presbyterian Church to raise money and awareness for the Pulaski Daily Bread.

This is the sixth year that Anderson Memorial has hosted the event, and beginning two years ago the benefit was renamed the Jack Crawford-Anderson Memorial Pulaski Daily Bread Benefit.

Crawford, a long-time member and beloved musical talent at Anderson Memorial, died in Dec. 2014. He was instrumental in organizing the previous benefits and this is the third event to be presented since his death. He was an ardent and tireless supporter of the Pulaski Daily Bread and this is a fitting tribute to his legacy, talent and generous nature.

This year the organizers have been fortunate to gather several individuals or groups who have volunteered to participate in the musical event, set to begin at 2:30 p.m. at Anderson Memorial, located at 319 Franklin Avenue, Pulaski.

May 16, 2018.

