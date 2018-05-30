Alleged three-state crime spree ends in Va.

Suspects chased through four counties after Wythe robbery

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

Three Florida residents are jailed in Dublin, facing charges in multiple Virginia counties and states after a Wythe County robbery led to a chase on Interstate 81 from Wythe to Roanoke counties.

Wythe County Sheriff Keith Dunagan says in a press release that the series of Virginia incidents allegedly began about 10:38 p.m. Monday when deputies from his office responded to a reported armed robbery at I-81 Travel Plaza at exit 86.

Dunagan says the clerk indicated to black males with firearms entered the Travel Plaza, demanding money from the store’s cash register. After receiving an undisclosed amount of money and energy drinks, he says, the men got into a white Ford Expedition SUV and headed north on the interstate, toward Pulaski County.

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on May 30, 2018.

Comments

comments