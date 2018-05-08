Alleged road rage case advances

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

Two felony charges were certified to a grand jury Monday against a Pulaski man accused of shooting an arrow at a vehicle during an alleged incidence of road rage in January.

Charges of attempted first-degree murder and maliciously shooting at an occupied vehicle were certified to the grand jury against 24-year-old Glenn McNeal Grubb. It will be up to a July Pulaski County grand jury to determine whether evidence is sufficient to indict Grubb and send the case to trial.

Police allege Grubb, in a fit of road rage, shot an arrow into the body of a motorist’s truck Jan. 2.

