Akers Most Valuable Cougar

Dave Gravely/SWT

Five candidates were named and evaluated throughout the school year, with the announcement of the winner coming during the Senior Awards Assembly Monday at Pulaski County High School. Of the five candidates, Alex Akers was selected to receive the highest honor awarded by PCHS, the title of Most Valuable Cougar. He is a member of the National Honors Society and Fellowship of Christian Athletes and has participated in PCHS basketball, baseball and football through the years. He was named the DAR Good Citizen Award winner and was named the 2017 Homecoming King. Akers has been self-employed for two years and worked in the main office of PCHS. His volunteer work included outreach programs for the elderly, various cleanup efforts in the community and participation in the Rock Youth Center of Pulaski. Akers is the son of Anthony and Jody Anderson Akers of Pulaski.

Written by: Editor on May 22, 2018.

