9 Cougars named to All-District baseball team

By DAVID GRAVELY

The River Ridge District coaches may not have been able to complete the district tournament due to the rain, but they were able to gather and select the best of the best to create the All-River Ridge District squad.

Two Cougars were selected as first team members. Senior Braeden Blevins was selected as a first team outfielder and junior Chris Remington was selected as a first team utility player.

The remainder of the first team includes Caleb Pritchard, Jalen Buster, Caleb Wetzel and Trey Hodson of Cave Spring, Zalen Akers, Ryan McFee, Zach Taft and Will Stout of Christiansburg, Joseph Quinn and Zian Honaker of Salem and Luke Goforth of Blacksburg.

Senior Kellen Dalton was the lone Cougar to be named to the second team, where he was named as a pitcher. He is joined by Matt Wright, Jadon Fetrow, Zac Honaker, Trevor Gallagher and Caleb Lingenfelter of Salem. Also on the list are Hunter Radford and Ryan Oosterhuise of Blacksburg, Trey Hodson, Logan Altizer, Wyatt Hage and Connor Lewis of Cave Spring and Eric Mendelowitz and Joey Webb of Patrick Henry.

Six Cougars received honorable mentions on the team. Seniors John Osteen (SS), Trent Blankenship (UT), Jonathan Minnick (DH), Bailey Ayers (DH), Hunter Shrewsbury (OF) and Brandon Neal (P) are joined by Jake Freeland and Will Marston of Hidden Valley, Spencer Wright, John Stockstill, Carter Mason, Robert Demattia, Carter Plunket and Emmerson Woodrum of Patrick Henry and Devon Stosser, Tyler Vandevord and Jared Madigan of Blacksburg. Also on the list are Hunter Davis, Zach Durham and Kevan Lambert of Christiansburg and Hunter Tensen, Brayden Overstreet, Caleb Lingenfelter and Hunter Clifton of Salem.

The River Ridge District Player of the Year is Ricky Lonker of Cave Spring. The Coach of the Year is Joseph Quinn of Salem.

Written by: Editor on May 24, 2018.

