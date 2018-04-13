‘You Can’t Take It With You’ at PCHS

By GRACE HURST

SWT Media Intern

Pulaski County High School’s drama department will be presenting “You Can’t Take It With You” this weekend. Performances will be Friday, April 13 and Saturday, April 14 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, April 15 at 2 p.m. in the Little Theater at PCHS.

The show is a comedy set in the 1930s about an eccentric family and their lovely daughter, who is soon to be engaged to a successful young man. As the plot thickens, the characters sit down to dinner with their daughters’ potential fiancé and his parents. The evening takes a turn for the worse and soon all of the characters find themselves in quite the predicament.

Senior and student director Taylor Sink said “It was an honor working with this hard working group of students. They’ve dedicated themselves to the show and I’m very proud of the outcome.”

If you want to see how the story unfolds, come join the Advanced Theatre Arts class as they perform this fun-filled comedy.

Tickets are $5 at the door.

