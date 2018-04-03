Wreck takes out power in Pulaski

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

A medical condition is believed to have caused a wreck that left nearly 1,200 Appalachia Power Co. (APCo) customers without power for about six hours Saturday.

Pulaski Police Department Sgt. J.D. Saul said a Jeep Liberty SUV was northbound on Fifth Street NE when it ran off the right side of the road, striking a utility pole at the entrance to the former Pulaski Furniture complex, south of Edgehill Drive.

The impact broke the pole, causing it to collapse into the street, along with several electrical lines. According to APCo’s online power outage report, 1,184 customers were impacted by the outage. That included many businesses along the Route 99 corridor.

The wreck occurred at 2:03 p.m., Saul said. The power outage report estimated a restoration time of 8:30 p.m.

Fifth Street was closed, and traffic rerouted, until the pole could be replaced, and power restored.

No additional information, including the identity or condition of the SUV’s driver, was released. The investigation is continuing.

