Wreck prompts larceny investigation

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

A wreck on Hatcher Road in March led to several charges against the driver and whether she can be linked to local larcenies from unoccupied vehicles.

According to a sworn affidavit filed to obtain a search warrant for the wrecked 2000 Dodge Neon, a Pulaski County deputy responded to a wreck March 16 in which the driver, Jodie Marie Bentley, was charged with intoxicated driving.

The deputy says a wallet found lying inside the 2000 Dodge Neon contained a Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles-issued identification card belonging to someone other than the driver. Authorities determined the wallet and ID belonged to the owner of a car parked, with its door open, at a residence near the wreck, the affidavit indicates.

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on April 2, 2018.

Comments

comments