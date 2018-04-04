Woodson ‘Woody’ Kyle Hall Sr.

Sept. 19, 1931-April 3, 2018

Woodson “Woody” Kyle Hall Sr., 86, of Pulaski, Va., passed away Tuesday, April 3, 2018.

He was a self-employed grave digger. Woody was preceded in death by his wife, Rosie Wagoner Hall; his parents, Virgil Hall and Lady Dunagan Humphrey; sons, Woodson Jr. and Charles Hall, and daughter, Shirley McPeak.

Survivors include his daughters, Sandra Hall and Susan Akers; brothers and sisters-in-law, James and Ramona Palmer of Dublin, Va., Cecil Palmer of Wilmington, N.C., and Andrew and Nancy Humphrey, Jr. of Henniker, N. H.; sister, Stella H. Wheeling of Fairlawn, Va.; seven grandchildren; several great-grandchildren, and many other relatives and friends.

A graveside service is being held at 2 p.m. Friday, April 6, at Newbern Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions are made to the charity of your choice.

The Hall family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford, Va.

www.mullinsfuneralhome.com

