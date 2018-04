Women’s conference begins here Friday

The Seventh Annual Those River Women Conference is being held this Friday through Sunday at Randolph Avenue United Methodist Church, 1607 Randolph Ave., Pulaski.

Registration begins at 3 p.m. Friday and at 8:15 a.m. Saturday.

Friday and Saturday night services are at 7 p.m. Sunday school is at 10 a.m.

Written by: Editor on April 18, 2018.

Comments

comments