Which Comes First?

By WILLIAM PAINE

The 4-H Club is bringing new life to third grade classrooms throughout Pulaski County. For the fifth year in a row, the 4-H Club is sponsoring the Embryology Project, which lets children witness the miracle of life from egg to hatchling.

The Embryology Project brings fertilized chicken eggs, which are housed in an incubator, to 18 third grade classes in the county, with the aim of watching the eggs develop into chicks. Twenty-one days after the eggs are brought into the class, most of the eggs should hatch.

The egg incubators are designed to take the place of the mother hen. These machines keep the eggs at a temperature between 99.8 to 100.1 degrees. The incubators also gently turn the eggs, just as a hen would as she would adjust herself in the nest.

After having placed the eggs and incubators in third-grade class rooms the week before, senior 4-H extension agent Chris Lichty, paid his second weekly visit to Riverlawn Elementary School to talk to the children about the egg’s development.

Lichty told the children some interesting facts about the egg that they may not have known previously. For example, the yolk provides nourishment for the baby bird whereas the egg white, or albumen, acts as a kind of shock absorbing element. The chalaza are rubber band-like elements inside the egg that hold the yolk in place.

Lichty explains, “My task for today is to talk to the kids about the egg and different parts of the egg. Then my buddy, Morgan Paulette, will then candle the eggs for the boys and girls to look at the inside, to determine whether we have a chick growing or we don’t have a chick growing in that egg.”

“Candling” the egg, means shining a light through the egg to see if it is developing properly. A good egg will appear smooth with a visible air pocket. A bad egg will appear cratered like the surface of a red moon.

“This is about the understanding of life,” Lichty explained. “From the time we bring the eggs in, the children get to be the caretakers. After three weeks they hatch and then we put them in a tote and they get to watch them grow for the next two weeks. They go from little fluff balls to start growing their feathers. Then May 4, they’re set to go to the farm.”

What happens then?

“Some of these chicks will go off to boys and girls in our 4-H program in our poultry project,” said Lichty. “Their goal is to show these chicks at two of the three shows that we have throughout Southwest Virginia.”

Morgan Paulette is the 4-H agricultural natural resources extension agent who handles the candling aspect of the program. He seems to enjoy his work.

“I really look forward to coming in and doing this with the kids,” Paulette said. “They love it. They’re just so excited every time you walk in. The fact that you’ve brought little babies in, their faces light up every time you come. It’s really fun.”

Next week, Lichty and Paulette will again visit classrooms throughout the county to check on the egg’s progress. Before May comes, there will be much to chirp about in Pulaski County third grade classrooms.

Written by: Editor on April 17, 2018.

