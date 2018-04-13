Waterfield Cup Memorial Regatta held recently

By WILLIAM PAINE

The 2018 Waterfield Cup Memorial Regatta took place at Claytor Lake recently. The Virginia Tech Crew rowing team sponsored the event, which is named to commemorate freshman rower Clayton Waterfield, who died in 2004.

The regatta is a 2000-meter sprint race based out of Claytor Lake State Park. This year, the team from William and Mary won first prize, with Virginia Commonwealth University coming in second and Virginia Tech placing third. VCU won last year’s event and a team from Mary Washington University won the event in 2016.

In addition to Virginia Tech, the 2018 Waterfield Cup Memorial Regatta drew six college rowing clubs to the race, including: Christopher Newport University, George Mason University, James Madison University, the University of Maryland, VCU and of course, William & Mary.

Mary Sage Early is a senior at Virginia Tech and the president of the Virginia Tech Crew rowing team. This is the third year in a row that this regatta has been held on Claytor Lake.

