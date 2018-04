Walks to Bryson’s being relived Saturday

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

If you attended Draper Elementary School, you probably walked to Bryson’s General Store at least once.

The mini “field trips” were so popular, former students are being invited to return to Draper Saturday to relive a “Walk to Bryson’s.” The walk and accompanying activities are the latest in a series of fundraisers for Draper Community Park.

