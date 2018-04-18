Wade’s in Dublin to close in May

On Tuesday morning, store owner Greg Wade told his employees that Wade’s Supermarket in Dublin would close its doors in the next several days. This closure, which is due to occur Saturday, May 5, will leave Wade’s with one store in Christiansburg. At one time there were six Wade’s supermarkets in the area.

Wade’s in Dublin first opened in 1967 and has been remodeled three times since then. According to Wade, the Dublin grocery store is due for another major remodeling in order to “maintain growth and profitability.”

He estimates that this would cost approximately one million dollars and this could not be done without a “major influx of cash.” That cash is apparently not forthcoming.

