Volunteers needed for bi-annual cleanup

Friends of Peak Creek is holding its bi-annual cleanup Saturday, so whether you need volunteer service hours or are just community-minded, you’re invited to join in the effort to clean the creek corridor.

Volunteers will not be getting in Peak Creek, but they should wear long pants, long sleeves and closed-toe shoes. Trash bags, gloves, vests, tools, water and snacks will be provided.

Those interested in helping should meet at 10 a.m. in the Pulaski parking lot on First Street, behind Pulaski Senior Center and the Dalton Building. The cleanup effort generally ends around 1 p.m.

