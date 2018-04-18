Volunteering, a noble choice

As we observe National Volunteer Week (April 15-21), LewisGale Hospital Pulaski would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to our wonderful team of chaplains and volunteers at our hospital for all they do to serve our patients and assist our staff.

It’s unfortunate but true: In today’s hectic world, we don’t always say “thank you” enough. But as a vital local health resource, it’s important for us to acknowledge that our community mission would be much harder to achieve without the assistance of our many volunteers.

Volunteering is a choice — a noble choice — that these exceptional men and women have made on behalf of our organization. And so at this time of year, we’re proud to recognize our volunteers’ role in improving our patients’ care experience.

At LewisGale, volunteers add their own personal touch to help provide comfort to patients and family members. Our volunteers also tell us their experience is personally satisfying, challenging and fun when they use their skills, talents and free time to benefit others.

So as we observe National Volunteer Week this year, we thank our volunteers for their service, empathy and compassion — and for their selfless dedication to our patients and our mission.

Thank you.

Sean Pressman

Chief Executive Officer

LewisGale Hospital Pulaski

Written by: Editor on April 18, 2018.

Comments

comments