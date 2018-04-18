Virginia Myrtle Shouse Nuckols

Virginia Myrtle Shouse Nuckols, age 90, of Dublin, Va., passed away Monday, April 16, 2018 at Highland Ridge Rehab Center, Dublin, Va.

She was born Jan. 18, 1928, in Pulaski County, Va. She is preceded in death by her parents, James Walter Shouse and Susan Turner Shouse; five sisters, Bertha Shouse, Gracie Rutherford, Mildred Ward, Enola Shumaker and Alberta Bentley, and five brothers, Aubrey, Daniel, Charlie, Arthur, and Walter Shouse.

She is survived by her husband of 71 years, Claude Clayton Nuckols of Dublin, Va.; daughter and son-in-law, Brenda and John Reichner of Dublin, Va.; son, Gary Nuckols of Dublin, Va.; five grandchildren, William Dean Reichner, Amy Tickle, Donna Shockley, Ashley Vaught and Michael Thompson; seven great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandson.

Funeral services are Thursday, April 19, 11 a.m., in Bower Funeral Home Chapel, Pulaski, Va., with Pastor Paige Wimberly officiating. Interment follows in Newbern Cemetery.

Visitation is Thursday, 10 a.m. until service time.

A special thanks to Highland Ridge nursing staff for their loving care and kindness. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com.

Bower Funeral Home, Pulaski, Va., is handling arrangements for the Nuckols family.

