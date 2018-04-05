Violet Madeline Snavely Akers

Violet Madeline Snavely Akers, age 88, of Dublin, Va., passed away Tuesday, April 3, 2018, at her home.

Born May 10, 1929, in Wythe County, Va., she was the daughter of the late Clyde Howard Snavely Sr. and Beulah Delorice Chrisley Snavely. Her sister, Virginia Snavely Hodge, also preceded her in death.

She attended Crosswalk Church in Wytheville, Va. She was a bookkeeper for 45 years at Jack Akers Garage, Dublin, Va.

She is survived by her husband of 70 years, Jack “Smiling Jack” Akers of Dublin, Va.; sons, Roger (Mary) Akers of Dublin, Va., and Michael “Wimpy” (Charlene) Akers of Dublin, Va.; granddaughter, Tessa (Justin) Atkins of Dublin, Va.; grandson, Ryan (Tamara) Akers of Dublin, Va.; great-grandson, Jackson Akers of Dublin, Va.; brother, Clyde (Jeanette) Snavely Jr. of Roanoke, Va.; several nieces, nephews and special friends, and dog , Jackie.

Funeral services are 1 p.m. Saturday, April 7, at Bower Funeral Home-Chapel, Pulaski, Va., with Pastors Robbie Patton and Larry Meadors officiating. Entombment follows at Highland Memory Gardens Mausoleum, Dublin, Va.

The family is receiving friends Friday evening, 5-7, at Bower Funeral Home, Pulaski, Va.

Thank you to Dr. Osemobor, Advanced Health Services and Medi-Home Health & Hospice.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in her memory be made to the church, organization or charity of your choosing. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com.

Bower Funeral Homes, Pulaski, Va., is handling the arrangements for the family.

Written by: Editor on April 5, 2018.

