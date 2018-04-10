Trucker killed when rig wrecks, catches fire

Staff Report

SMYTH COUNTY — The driver of a tractor-trailer died Thursday when his rig wrecked and caught fire on Interstate 81.

Virginia State Police say the Kenworth tractor-trailer was northbound at the 43-mile marker when the driver failed to brake in time for traffic that had slowed for a work zone.

State Police spokeswoman Corinne Geller said the truck rear-ended an International tractor-trailer. The impact caused the Kenworth to run off the right side of the interstate and catch fire.

The driver of the Kenworth, identified as James T. Barricks, 67, of Lynchburg, died at the scene of the 4:27 p.m. crash.

The investigation is continuing.

Written by: Editor on April 10, 2018.

Comments

comments