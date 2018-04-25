Tree care accidents: When are homeowners liable?

Are homeowners responsible for tree care-related accidents on their property? Unfortunately, the answer isn’t simple. It depends on several factors, including state law, the circumstances of the accident, and the type of insurance coverage the homeowner and contractor each possess.

“Liability is a complicated issue, but even so, there are several steps all homeowners can take to reduce the risk of litigation,” says Tchukki Andersen, a board certified master arborist, certified treecare safety professional and staff arborist with Tree Care Industry Association (TCIA). “Tree work can be dangerous, even for experienced professionals, so homeowners should always take extra precautions to ensure their assets are protected.”

Learn from three common mistakes that homeowners make:

April 25, 2018.

