Track and field compete at Kickoff Classic

By DAVID GRAVELY

sports@southwesttimes.com

LYNCHBURG – The Cougar and Lady Cougar track and field squads hit the road to compete in the Rod Camden Kickoff Classic Saturday, with eight Lady Cougars and 12 Cougars placing in the top 10 against 10 other high schools.

Also in attendance at the event were Amherst County, Covington, E.C. Glass, Heritage (Lynchburg), Jefferson Forest, Liberty (Bedford), Parry McCluer, Prince Edward County, Virginia Episcopal and William Fleming High School.

For the Lady Cougars, Kelsey Arnold took the highest spot of the day with her 33’ 5” second-place finish in the triple jump. She added an eighth-place finish in the long jump (14’ 9.5”), a tenth place finish in the 200-meter dash (28.47) and an eleventh-place finish in the 100-meter (13.86).

Presley Martin finished the day with third-place finishes in the 300-meter hurdles (52.52) and long jump (16’ 6.25”), a fourteenth-place showing in the 200-meter (30.11) and 16th in the triple-jump (25’ 6.5”).

Grace Jennings took fifth in the 100-meter hurdles (19.13), twelfth in the 300-meter hurdles (58.19), 18th in the long-jump (12’ 4.5”) and 19th in the 100-meter (14.25).

Savanna Solomon took seventh in the discus with an 84’ throw and 17th in the shot put with her 23’ 9” effort.

Essence McCloud took ninth in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 19.53. McCloud also took 13th in the triple jump with a 28’ 1.75” leap.

Kendall Morrell finished 13th in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 1:02.09 and 15th in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 21.02.

Madison Woolwine finished 13th in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 14.25 and Allisen Haynes finished 19th in the 400-meter race with a time of 1:22.88.

Shaun King led the way for the Cougars, finishing first in the 800-meter with a time of 2:02.10 and fifth in the 400-meter with a time of 53.05.

Cade Compton finished third in the 3200-meter race with a time of 10:43.85. Bryce Martin took fifth in the 1600-meter with a time of 4:53.60 and eighth in the 800-meter with a time of 2:18.10.

Chandler Dunnigan took sixth place in the shot put with a throw of 40’ 10”. In the same event, Jacob Akers finished 14th (36’ 2”) and Tristen Bowden took 18th (33’ 9”).

Dunnigan also finished 10th in the discus with a throw of 113’ 2”. Akers was 14th at 106’ 7” and Bowden was 16th at 92’ 3”.

RJ Blevins finished eighth in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 47.91. James Guthrie finished eighth in the 3200-meter race (11:42.65) and ninth in the 1600-meter (5:16.31).

AJ McCloud took ninth in the high-jump with his 5’1” effort. He also took 18th in the long-jump (16’ 9.75”) and 16th in the 200-meter (25.75).

Julian Black finished ninth in the 800-meter with a time of 54.47. Xavier Cobbs finished ninth in the 200-meter (24.47), 11th in the triple-jump (36’ 6”) and 14th in the long-jump (17’ 5.5”). Lane Suthers finished 11th in the 300-meter hurdles (50.05) and 15th in the triple-jump (33’ 11.5”).

Luke Russell finished took 17th in the 100-meter (12.96) and 18th in the 200-meter (26.42). Reymon Williams finished 13th in the 100-meter (12.35) and 14th in the 200-meter (25.53). Nathan Price finished 11th in the 1600-meter (5:21.07) and 14th in the 800-meter (2:25.36). Brayden Smith took 14th in the 300-meter hurdles (50.93) and 20th in the long-jump (16’).

Gage Mannon finished 12th in the 100-meter race with a time of 12.20. Breon Hopkins finished 15th in the 400-meter (59.55) and Austin Hall took 19th in the 800-meter (2:42.98).

The Cougars will travel to William Fleming High School Saturday, April 7 for an invitational meet starting at 9 a.m.

