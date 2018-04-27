Three sites available to discard drugs Saturday

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

This weekend, local law enforcement is providing three sites in Pulaski County for residents to turn in their unused or unwanted prescription and non-prescription medications.

National Drug Take-Back Day, to be held 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, is sponsored by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) in conjunction with local law enforcement agencies. The initiative’s purpose is to collect and properly dispose of medications, particularly prescriptions, to ensure they don’t end up in the wrong hands or contaminating the environment.

The misuse of unused and expired medications has become a significant public safety issue, leading to accidental poisonings, abuse and overdoses. Medicine cabinets at home and friends’ homes are popular sources for drugs to abuse, many teens report.

Those having drugs they wish to dispose of may drop them off, free of charge and with no questions asked, at booths set up by Pulaski Police Department at Food City in Pulaski, Dublin Police Department at CVS Pharmacy in Dublin and Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office at Walmart in Fairlawn.

Liquid medications, syringes and needles usually are not accepted, but Pulaski Police Department Officer Megan Jennings says arrangements have been made allowing all three to be accepted at the Food City site this time.

No appointment is necessary and there is no charge for using these take-back services. All medications collected are turned over to the DEA for proper disposal.

This form of disposal also prevents medications from getting into the groundwater supply by being flushed into sewer systems.

National Drug Take-Back Day was started in 2010. During 2017, 4,274 law enforcement agencies, with 5,321 drop-off sites, collected 456 tons of medications nationwide through the Drug Take-Back program.

Written by: Editor on April 27, 2018.

