Thieves making off with lawn décor

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

There’s a saying that thieves will take anything that’s not nailed down.

Pulaski Police Department is finding out that’s not far from the truth as landscaping plants and décor have started to disappear from one area of town.

Officer Megan Jennings says the department responded to several reports Wednesday of thefts from several properties in the area of Randolph Avenue and Seventh Street. Among items stolen are lawn ornaments and lights, especially the solar kind, hanging baskets and even vegetation waiting to be planted.

Authorities urge residents in that area to make sure they are not missing any items. Those who are missing landscaping materials are urged to contact the police department at 994-8680 to fill out a report.

The investigation is continuing.

Written by: Editor on April 9, 2018.

Comments

comments