The Country Boys and Slate Mountain Ramblers to perform at NRCC jamboree

The music of The Country Boys and Slate Mountain Ramblers will be featured during New River Community College’s Fiddle, Banjo and Dance Club Jamboree Saturday, April 28. Music will begin at 6 p.m. in 117 Edwards Hall at NRCC in Dublin.

The Country Boys have been playing traditional bluegrass and bluegrass gospel music throughout North Carolina and Virginia for over 40 years. The band originally formed in the late 1960s, with several lineup changes throughout the years. The present band is made up of Donald Clifton, Johnny Joyce, Tim Bowman, Billy Hawks, Marsha Todd and Doug Joyce. The band cites the Country Gentleman and the Osborne Brothers as some of their musical influences.

The Slate Mountain Ramblers is a family old-time group from Mt. Airy, N.C. The members are Richard Bowman, Barbara Bowman, Marsha Bowman Todd and Randy Hiatt. The Slate Mountain Ramblers play for dances, shows, family and community gatherings, and benefits. The band has a winning tradition, placing at various fiddlers’ conventions and the group has traveled as far as Gainsborough, England, to perform.

April 20, 2018

