Stewards of Children free training in Radford/Floyd

By A.M. Austin

amaustin@southwesttimes.com

April is child sexual abuse prevention month. Reported rates of child sexual abuse indicates that 1 in 10 children will be sexually abused before the age of 18 with 90 percent of victims knowing their abuser and 20 percent of reported incidents occurring before the age of eight years old.

It is estimated that around 400,000 U.S. children each year will become victims of sexual abuse and the abuse effects all cultural, demographic and socioeconomic communities. Despite declining rates since 1993, the accurate prevalence rates of abuse are underestimated and unknown because child sexual abuse largely goes unreported.

In an effort to provide awareness and increase prevention of abuse, a collaboration between the Women’s Resource Center of the NRV and the Radford City Police Department provides annual prevention training, Stewards of Children, in local communities each spring and fall.

The free training helps deliver information to guardians, providers, and professionals that work with children and is open to the public for adults wanting to gain knowledge on abuse. The training covers important topics such as indicators of abuse and how to report and react to abuse effectively and responsibly if abuse is suspected.

The training is a nationally distributed, evidence-based program that has proven results in increasing and improving knowledge, attitudes and changing child protective behaviors.

Proactive strategies against child sexual abuse is the goal in the training noted by Det. Carla Cross of Radford City Police Department. “The purpose of our training is to prevent, identify, and respond to sexual child abuse. It’s more common than people think, and we want to be able to do more than just react to it,” he said.

The Stewards of Children training will be provided in two locations. Floyd County training will take place April 10 from 4-6:30 p.m. at Jesse Peterman Memorial Library, 321 W. Main St. Radford City training will take place April 11 from 6-8:30 p.m. at the Radford City Council Chambers, 10 Robertson St.

Registration is suggested for the training events by contacting Carla Cross of RCPD (carla.cross@radfordva.gov, 540-731-3623) or Chris Durner of the Women’s Resource Center of the NRV (sacoordinator@wrcnrv.org, 540-639-9592).

Written by: Editor on April 10, 2018.

