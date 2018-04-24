Spring Concert features unique blend of tunes

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

If you have a hard time figuring out the connection between the Disney tune “Zip-A-Dee-Doo-Dah” and the spiritual hymn “We Shall Walk Through the Valley in Peace,” you need to be sure to catch New River Valley Community Chorus’ upcoming Spring Concert.

Chorus director Lynn Loftus said the theme of the April 29 and April 30 performances is “Songs of Peace.” She explains how the theme evolved.

“Last year, the choice was between a 50s and 60s review and Disney and the 50s and 60s review won. This year, Disney was still on my radar,” she said. “When I was looking for stuff for this show, I said, ‘We could do a Disney set, so we are, but I had these other world peace, brotherhood pieces on my radar, too.

Written by: Editor on April 24, 2018.

