Speed suspected in fatal crash

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Authorities believe speed was a factor in a single-vehicle crash that claimed the life of a Christiansburg man Tuesday.

David Bryan Smith, 60, was operating a 2001 Mazda Miata on Jenelle Road when the vehicle ran off the road and overturned multiple times down an embankment, according to Lt. D.W. Perdue of Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

Smith, who was ejected from the vehicle, died at the scene.

An investigation into the 1:45 p.m. wreck near the Rocky Acres Road intersection is ongoing.

