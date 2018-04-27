Smile! Free dental work offered in Blacksburg

For residents of the new River Valley in need of dental work but who do not have insurance or the money to pay for it, there is good news. Real Life Dental, located at 250 South Main Street in Blacksburg, is participating in Dentistry From the Heart, a worldwide nonprofit dedicated to providing free dental care for those in need.

This year’s Dentistry from the Heart will occur Saturday, April 28, at the Real Life Dental offices. Check-ins began at 6:30 a.m., but when this event occurred last October, a line began to form on Main Street at 1 a.m., so plan to come early.

The first time this event occurred, in October of last year, Real Life Dental saw 100 patients and performed more than $53,000 -worth of dental work including 123 extractions, 43 fillings and 58 cleanings. Dr. Damon Thompson decided that the need for free dental work was so great he felt compelled to offer his services, and that of three other dentists this Saturday. All patients will receive an X-ray with their exam.

For any questions regarding this event, call (540) 552-5433 and ask for Alesha.

