SkillsUSA students shine at state

By DAVID GRAVELY

editor@southwesttimes.com

Pulaski County High School sent three competitors to the Virginia Beach Convention Center Friday to compete in the 54th Annual SkillsUSA Virginia State Leadership Conference. By the end of the competition Saturday, Pulaski County had two first-place finishers along with several other awards, a scholarship winner and a department cited for excellence.

Senior Jantzyn Alley had a dream weekend, earning a first place finish in the Cosmetology Technical Exam and receiving the SkillsUSA STEM Scholarship award. This is a nationwide scholarship. Alley also took fourth in the Job Interview portion of the competition. Her score in the Cosmetology Exam portion of the competition was the highest in the state.

Written by: Editor on April 24, 2018.

