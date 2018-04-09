Sidecar/trike course offered this month

A noncredit sidecar/trike motorcycle course is being offered at New River Community College April 20-22.

The class is Friday evening, 6-9:30 p.m., in 135 Rooker Hall on the Dublin campus, and Saturday and Sunday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., on the Dublin motorcycle range, parking lot H, for riding instruction. Tuition is $149.

The program is designed to teach riders skills necessary to safely operate a three-wheel vehicle on the street, even if they have never ridden any kind of motorcycle. The 16-hour course takes the rider through the basics of motorcycle operation, including effective braking, turning skills, obstacle avoidance and other safe riding strategies.

Sidecar units are available for participants to use. However, riders are encouraged to bring their own sidecar or trike for use in the course.

To register, visit http://bit.ly/NRworkforcereg and search class #8850.

Written by: Editor on April 9, 2018.

