Show of Support
180411-N-SB201-003
GROTON, Conn. (April 11, 2018) Crew members assigned to the Virginia-class fast-attack submarines USS North Dakota (SSN 784) and USS Virginia (SSN 774) form up in the shape of a teal-colored ribbon on Wednesday, April 11, 2018, at Naval Submarine Base New London to support Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month. The crew members are flanked by USS Virginia (left) and USS North Dakota (right). (U.S. Navy photo by Christian Porter/Released)
U.S. Navy photo by Christian Porter/Released
Crewmembers assigned to Virginia-class fast-attack submarines USS North Dakota (SSN 784), right, and USS Virginia (SSN 774), left, form the shape of a teal-colored ribbon April 11 at Naval Submarine Base New London to support Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month.
Written by: Editor on April 16, 2018.
