Show of Support

U.S. Navy photo by Christian Porter/Released

Crewmembers assigned to Virginia-class fast-attack submarines USS North Dakota (SSN 784), right, and USS Virginia (SSN 774), left, form the shape of a teal-colored ribbon April 11 at Naval Submarine Base New London to support Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month.

Written by: Editor on April 16, 2018.

