Shooting suspect no stranger to police

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

A man who allegedly fired upon an occupied vehicle, sparking school and business lockdowns and a four-hour manhunt in Pulaski Thursday evening, is no stranger to police or the judicial system.

Ladadian Javon Banian, 25, of Pulaski, already has at least a dozen convictions, locally, since 2013, according to Pulaski County court records. In fact, one of the last times he was in circuit court he asked a judge to give him a “clean slate” by removing him from probation.

“I’ve been in trouble since I was 13 years old and I’ve never had a chance to get a clean slate — to get off probation and be there for my son before it’s too late,” Banian told Judge Bradley Finch in 2016. Banian said he wants to be a good role model for his son and having to report to probation meetings will not allow that to happen.

