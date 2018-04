Shooting for the stars

Courtesy photo

New River Community College student Brianna Adamo, of Blacksburg, has been selected for a paid research experience at NASA Langley this summer. STEM Takes Flight at Virginia’s Community Colleges offers a 10-week hands-on research experience for 23 participants. Adamo will be working on an electronic design team for robotic control arms. She is finishing her first year in engineering design technology, which is headed by Jeff Levy, shown here.

Written by: Editor on April 26, 2018.

Comments

comments