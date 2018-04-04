Shirley Ann Miller Akers

Shirley Ann Miller Akers, 68, of Pulaski, Va., transitioned from this earthly life to her heavenly home to be with the Lord on March 26, 2018.

She was born July 11, 1949, in Pulaski, Va. She was pre-deceased by her mother, Annie Laura Hunter Miller Cook, and her husband, Frank Cook, and son, C.L. Akers.

Survivors include children, April (Eddie Scott), Robert Akers (Roanoke), Leo (Tracy Hendricks) of Pulaski, Va., Frankie Akers (Pulaski), Charles Akers (former husband), and 23 grandchildren.

Funeral service is Thursday, April 5, 2 p.m., at First Baptist Church, Magazine Street. The family is receiving friends one hour prior to the service. Friends may call at Serenity, 248 Randolph Ave., Pulaski, Va., Wednesday, 2-6 p.m., for viewing.

Arrangements by Serenity Funeral Home and Cremation Service.

