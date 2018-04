Service recognized

Melinda Williams/SWT

Vietnam War veteran Hubbard Jarrells receives his 50th Commemoration Vietnam Veteran Lapel Pin from Carol Smith, Regent of Count Pulaski Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) and Elinor Farmer, DAR Vice-Regent, right. Numerous veterans of the war stopped by Pulaski County Visitor’s Center Thursday afternoon to receive their pin and other gifts as part of National Vietnam War Veterans Day.

Written by: Editor on April 2, 2018.

