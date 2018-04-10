Service recognized

Courtesy photo

New River Resource Authority Board of Directors recently recognized NRAA Executive Director Joe Levine, fourth from left, for 15 years of service to the Authority. Board members present for the recognition, and the jurisdictions they represent, are, from left, Bob Asbury of Radford, Barry Helms and Al Bowman of Montgomery Regional Solid Waste Authority, Thomas Starnes of Radford, Peggy Hemmings of Dublin, Andy McCready and Frank Conner of Pulaski County and Paul Baker of Giles County. Levine also was recently elected to the Board of Trustees for LewisGale Hospital-Pulaski.

Written by: Editor on April 10, 2018.

Comments

comments