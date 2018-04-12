School Board prioritizes operational and capital needs

By WILLIAM PAINE

The Pulaski County School Board is requesting a $1,625,718 increase for their school operating budget for the upcoming 2018-2019 fiscal year. According to the latest budget proposal, the board would require a $243,000 increase in funding from the State of Virginia and a nearly $1.4 million increase in funding from Pulaski County.

In last year’s budget Pulaski County schools received 57 percent of their operating expenses from the state and about 10 percent from the federal government. County funds comprised 32 percent of the school’s budget. If the proposed operating budget is passed, the county will pay a larger percentage of the county school’s budget. Currently, half of Pulaski County’s budget goes to the school system.

In order of priority, the Pulaski County School Board listed nine parts of the operating budget that require increased funding for the next fiscal year.

