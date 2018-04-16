RU, VT students inducted into Phi Kappa Phi

Multiple Radford University students and one Virginia Tech student recently were inducted into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines.

RU students inducted were, Alicia Barnett of Dublin, Erin Childs of Radford, Kelli Clayton of Pulaski, KiSha Donaldson of Radford, Samantha Dougherty of Radford, Lauren Hale of Pulaski, Amanda Mirabile of Radford, Eric Molly of Radford, Hannah Parrish of Radford, Renee Turpin of Dublin and Matthew Van Shufflin of Radford.

The VT student inducted is Rosabella Abella of Radford.

Evan Harvey of Radford also was inducted at Longwood University.

These students are among about 30,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni initiated into Phi Kappa Phi annually. Membership is by invitation only. Inductees must be nominated and approved by a chapter.

Only the top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible for membership. Graduate students in the top 10 percent of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify, as do faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction.

