RU hosting Special Olympics Spring Games Sunday

The annual Special Olympics Spring Games Track and Field Competition will be held Sunday, April 22, at Radford University’s Cupp Stadium.

Nearly 120 Special Olympics athletes from across Southwestern Virginia have been training for the event since February.

Opening Ceremonies, which will begin at 12:30 p.m., will include the traditional parade of athletes. The Radford Acabellas, Radford University’s all female acapella group, will perform the National Anthem and four-time Big South Coach of the Year Marci Jenkins Byers, head coach of Radford’s volleyball program, will provide welcoming comments.

Representatives of local law enforcement, including Radford City and Christiansburg Police, as well as Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department and Department of Motor Vehicles, will accompany athletes during the torch lighting ceremony. Track and field events including throwing and jumping events, along with running events ranging from 50 meters to 3000 meters, will follow the torch lighting ceremony. Come early for the shot put competition starting at 10 a.m. and a 5000-meter event at 11:15 a.m. All events should conclude around 4:30 p.m.

April 20, 2018.

