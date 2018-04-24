Ronald Eugene Anders

MAX MEADOWS, Va. — Ronald Eugene Anders, age 74, of Max Meadows, Va., passed away Saturday, April 21, 2018, at Princeton Community Hospital, West Virginia.

Born Oct. 12,1943, in Fries, Va., he was the son of the late Carlie Anders and Zelma Goad Anders. His wife, Joyce Friend Anders, and sister and brother-in-law, Lora and Cliff Owens, also preceded him in death.

He is survived by his step-children, Kristal Yvette (John)Cruz of Bedford, Texas and Brent S. (Catherine) Taylor of Virginia Beach, Va., and step-grandchildren, Jordan and Tyler Cruz and Chaise and Nicholas Taylor.

Funeral services are 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 25, at Bower Funeral Home-Chapel, Pulaski, Va. Interment follows at Swecker Family Cemetery (Swecker Town Road).

The family is receiving friends 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com,

Bower Funeral Homes, Pulaski, Va., is handling arrangements for the family.

