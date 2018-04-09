Roanoke man charged with threatening Goodlatte

ROANOKE – A Roanoke man accused of using social media to threaten U.S. Congressman Bob Goodlatte (R-6th) was arrested by federal authorities Friday.

Christopher Michael McGowan, 38, is charged with one count of making a threatening communication through interstate commerce, according to U.S. Attorney Thomas T. Cullen. The charges stem from 2017 tweets McGowan allegedly made, threatening to kill the congressman.

After an initial appearance in court Friday, McGowan is being held by U.S. Marshals Service pending a bond hearing to be held Wednesday in U.S. District Court.

“Federal law criminalizes threatening communications made through the internet or a telephone, and these types of threats are not protected by the First Amendment,” Cullen said. “As this case indicates, our office will act swiftly to address threats of gun violence.”

The criminal complaint, and accompanying affidavit, alleges McGowan tweeted a threatening message to Goodlatte Dec. 17 stating, “I will do this in full belief I am defending the constitution of the United States. I am not making a joke. I will kill him. Should you believe my doing so would be illegal please arrest me so we can have this discussion in court BEFORE I actually do it. Thank you.”

Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office visited McGowan at his home the following day. Cullen says Goodlatte admitted sending the tweets, but indicated he doesn’t own any firearms and didn’t intend to hurt Goodlatte or anyone.

However, authorities allege McGowan sent another series of tweets to the congressman April 1, including:

• “#1 threatened my congressman with violence #2 stated I would kill people. #3: pretty much declared I would commit a plethora of anti-social behavior, publicly. Whom would like to bet I can purchase a gun three days from now and NOT be locked up in jail? #proudtobeanAmerican”

• “…Corruption happens on so many levels and in so many ways…but YOU have truly taken it to an extreme. History will hate you even more than I do. You better get on those gun laws. I am buying one intended for you in 3 days. Can you legally stop me?”

A criminal complaint is only a charge and not evidence of guilt.

