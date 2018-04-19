Road work continues through week

William Paine/SWT

Town employees are working with Norwood Development work crews in milling Main street in Pulaski. The process involves scraping approximately two inches of asphalt off the existing roadway with a mobile milling machine and then ejecting the material into a dump truck that rolls ahead of it. The used asphalt is stored by the town and then reused for paving alley ways and other smaller areas. According to Gorden Brimer, who works for the Radford based paving company, the milling work should be finished by the end of the week and the paving work should be completed by the end of the month.

Written by: Editor on April 19, 2018.

Comments

comments